DPS: Wrong-way vehicle stopped on I-10 near 75th Ave.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a wrong-way vehicle was stopped on Interstate 10.

The vehicle was stopped on I-10 eastbound near 75th Avenue Tuesday morning.

DPS says the vehicle was reported at 8:28 a.m. Initial reports said a white sedan was traveling west in the eastbound left shoulder.

No collisions occurred and no injuries were reported.

DPS says the driver was arrested for further investigation. Investigators suspect impairment may be a factor.

