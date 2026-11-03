Dramatic video shows woman, dog rescued from Camp Verde floodwaters

The Brief Body camera footage captured the rescue of a woman and her dog from a flooded Camp Verde mobile home during severe fall storms. A three-day storm across Arizona caused widespread damage, prompted emergency dam water releases, and resulted in at least one death. Gov. Katie Hobbs declared a statewide emergency, allocating hundreds of thousands of dollars to assist local communities with recovery efforts.



A woman and her dog were rescued from their Camp Verde mobile home during intense flooding, and it was all captured on dramatic, emotional body camera footage.

"Oh my God, is this really happening?"

Local perspective:

In the footage, rescuers from the Camp Verde Marshal's Office waded through knee-deep floodwaters, shining a flashlight into the murky water as they searched for victims. One of the rescuers yells out, "Does anybody need help?"

Body camera footage captured deputies rescuing a woman and her dog from their flooded Camp Verde home as historic storms swept across Arizona on Nov. 1, 2026.

They approach the woman's home and let her know they need to carry her and her dog through the floodwaters and to safe, dry land. The woman is visibly in distress, repeating, "Oh my God, oh my God." One of the rescuers is telling her exactly how to hold onto him so he can carry her safely through the fast-moving water.

Body camera footage captured deputies rescuing a woman and her dog from their flooded Camp Verde home as historic storms swept across Arizona on Nov. 1, 2026.

She said she wasn't able to breathe while being carried, so the rescuers got her back onto her feet and walked her through the waters.

"Where's my dog?" she said. "Your dog is over there by the flashing lights," one of the rescuers said.

"Thank you, sir," she said. "Oh my God, is this really happening?"

A rescuer said, "Yes, it is."

Body camera footage captured deputies rescuing a woman and her dog from their flooded Camp Verde home as historic storms swept across Arizona on Nov. 1, 2026.

"The community we call home"

"Over the past several days, our Camp Verde Marshal’s Office deputies have demonstrated extraordinary bravery, dedication, and commitment to the community they proudly serve," the agency said. "Throughout the flooding events impacting our town, our deputies have worked tirelessly alongside fire personnel, emergency responders, public works crews, and other partner agencies. From assisting with evacuations and helping stranded motorists to responding to emergencies and checking on the welfare of our residents, our deputies have stepped up when our community needed them most."

The video highlights just one of the many ways the men and women of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office have helped the town's residents in their time of need during historic fall floods, the agency said.

"We are incredibly proud of the men and women of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office who have answered the call without hesitation. Their actions are a reminder that public safety is not simply a profession; it is a commitment to others and to the community we call home," the marshal's office said.

Body camera footage captured deputies rescuing a woman and her dog from their flooded Camp Verde home as historic storms swept across Arizona on Nov. 1, 2026.

Big picture view:

A three-day storm, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, brought several feet of steady rain to parts of Arizona and rushing floodwaters that became deadly in some areas.

In Sedona, which straddles Yavapai and Coconino counties, rainfall and fast-moving floods destroyed several homes, closed roads, triggered sewage spills and prompted swift water rescues.

Over in Flagstaff, a hotel employee rescued a man from floodwaters—the same flooding that killed 73-year-old Williams Singavarapu.

In Yavapai County, where the woman and her dog were rescued, residents say Oak Creek rose to historic levels, topping 21 feet near Page Springs. With families displaced and damage to many homes and businesses, residents say the cleanup is just beginning.

As for the Phoenix metro area, Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire Departments reported several water rescues as some parts of the city saw flooded roads and stranded drivers.

The record-breaking fall storms triggered emergency water releases from Bartlett Dam and Stewart Mountain Dam, the Salt River Project said. The sudden surge in rainfall across both the Salt River and Verde River watersheds forced utility operators to discharge excess water downstream to maintain safe operating levels.

What's next:

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Nov. 2 declared a state of emergency that blankets the state, opening up $200,000 for flood recovery efforts.

"The safety and security of every Arizonan is my top priority," Hobbs said. "I am issuing this emergency declaration to ensure our local authorities have the resources they need to clear roads, repair infrastructure, and help displaced residents. We will continue working directly with local emergency managers to rebuild and recover from this disaster."

Recovery resources will be directed toward repairing damaged infrastructure, clearing roads, and assisting displaced residents.