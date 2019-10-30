Mandatory evacuations were in place after a rapidly-growing fire ignited in Simi Valley near the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday morning. The fire was threatening 6,500 homes and 26,000 residents were affected, fire officials said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from FEMA to "ensure the availability of resources" to fight the ferocious blaze.

“The continued real-time assistance provided as California grapples with fires across the state has been critical to our efforts to keep communities safe and reduce damages. We are thankful to our federal, state and local partners for their extraordinary, collaborative response in this challenging time.” — -Governor Gavin Newsom

The fire, which is being called the Easy Fire, sparked on the intersection of Madera Road and East Street located near the 118 Freeway and Madera Road around 6 a.m. It was initially reported at an estimated 15 acres. The fire was at 1,300 acres and was 0 percent contained. The fire was spreading west toward the 23 Freeway, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

Wind speeds sustained around 40 mph when the fire broke out and continued the same rate of speed as fire crews worked to knock down the blaze.

The Ventura County Fire Department braced for the high wind event and had augmented resources, according to Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen.

Three strike teams with the Los Angeles Fire Department were sent to the area to assist Ventura County firefighters amid ongoing high wind conditions, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph M. Terrazas announced. Fire authorities said 146 firefighters were working to attack to fire.

Southern California Edison shut-off power for 22,008 Ventura County residents as Santa Ana winds continued to rage in the area.

An unknown amount of outbuildings were destroyed and a home reportedly caught fire on Tierra Rejada Road, Chief Lorenzen said.

No injuries were reported.

The roaring winds caused turbulence for pilots and made it difficult for tanker aircraft to reach the area.

EVACUATION ORDERS

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for the following areas:

Simi Valley/Unincorporated Simi Valley/Moorpark/Thousand Oaks

-North: Tierra Rejada

-South: Olsen/Madera Street

-East: Madera Street

-West: Highway 23

Moorpark/Thousand Oaks

-North: Read Road

-South: Olsen Road

-East: Highway 23

-West Moorpark Road

Santa Rosa/Thousand Oaks

-North: Santa Road Road

-East: Moorpark Road

-West: Andalusia Drive

Voluntary evacuations were issued for the following areas:

Moorpark/Thousand Oaks

-North: Tierra Rejada Road

-South: Santa Rosa Road

-East: Moorpark Road

-West: Vista Grande

Thousand Oaks

-East: Olsen Road

-South: Sunset Hills Blvd.

-East: Morning Ridge Ave.

-West: Sunset Hills/Eats Olsen Rd.

The Ronald Reagan Library was evacuated shortly after the fire broke out. Firefighters were able to save the building, Chief Lorenzen said.

Fire officials said it was too soon to discuss repopulation areas and that it would depend on the suppression of the blaze.

SHELTERS

A shelter was established at the Thousand Oaks Community Center located at 2525 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks

A second evacuation shelter opened at the Rancho Santa Susana Community Center at 5005 E. Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley. The 188 freeway remained open.

Those with large animals were able to take their animals to:

-Ventura County Fairgrounds located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 93001

-Ventura Animal Services 600 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 93010

-Rancho Potrero Equestrian Center was accepting horses for corral at 4790 W. Lynn Street, Los Angeles, 90042

-Conejo Creek West/Waverly Park at 1350 East Avenida De Las Flores, Thousand Oaks, 91360

ROAD CLOSURES

-SR-23 in both directions between Avenida de Los Arboles and Los Angeles Avenue

- Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejada Road

- Santa Rosa at Moorpark Road

COLLEGE CAMPUS AND SCHOOL CLOSURES

Moorpark College, California Lutheran University and California State University Channel Islands were closed Wednesday.

The following schools announced closures in Ventura County:

• ACCESS School (Moorpark)

• ACE Charter High School (Camarillo)

• Bridges Charter School (Thousand Oaks)

• Briggs School District

• CAPE Charter School (Camarillo)

• Conejo Valley Unified School District

• Fillmore Unified School District

• Las Virgenes Unified School District

• Moorpark Unified School District

• Mupu School District

• Pleasant Valley School District

• Santa Clara Elementary School District

• Santa Paula Unified School District

• Santa Rosa Technology Magnet School (Camarillo)

• Simi Valley Unified School District

• Triggs School (Thousand Oaks)

• VCOE Career Education Center in Moorpark

• VCOE Special Education Classrooms at La Mariposa Elementary School, Las Colinas Elementary School and the Pleasant Valley Early Childhood Center

• Vista Real Charter High School, Simi Valley Resource Center

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.