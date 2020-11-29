Election results expected to be certified Nov. 30, legalizing recreational marijuana

Arizona's election results are expected to be certified Nov. 30 by the Secretary of State, and voters chose to make recreational marijuana legal in the state by passing Prop 207.

As a result, 13 out of 15 county attorneys in Arizona are dropping criminal cases relating to marijuana, or putting marijuana prosecutions on pause.

A Valley attorney explains what's next with recreational marijuana as it becomes legalized.

Roughly six thousand cases with charges under Prop 207 in Maricopa county, and of those 3,500 bench warrants, are soon to be dismissed upon review by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

"Once that's certified, technically it’s the law of the land and it would be in effect, at least a part. But there are certain parts of the prop that will take time, but theoretically, things like a criminal aspect or any type of criminal offense that would be related to marijuana will no longer be in place ...," said Josh Black, a Valley attorney.

He explains further, "If you have a previous marijuana conviction, that is something that would have to go through the formal expungement process which should be available starting about mid next year."

Although marijuana will legal, it is still illegal to drive under the influence, just like with alcohol.

"That’s something that officers won’t have too much difficulty in doing. The idea would be proving the impairment and that might be a little bit more difficult and it would be based on the officer's testimony and his training to say, 'This is what I observed and this is what made me concerned that this person was impaired."

