Employees involved in shooting at a Fry's warehouse parking lot, Tolleson Police say

The Tolleson Police Department says an employee dispute at a Fry's warehouse parking lot ended in a shooting on Sunday.

The shooting happened near 99th Avenue and Tonto Street. Police say the shooting was between two men, 18 and 21 years old.

"One male shot the other several times and then fled on foot. The suspect is still outstanding," says Sergeant Lee Garrett with Tolleson Police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.