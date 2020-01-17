Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 3-year-old from Sanilac Co.

article

Michigan State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 3-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Jan. 12.

Police say Alydiauna Munn was last known to be with her mother that day, 31-year-old Tara Sheldon.

Police say Sheldon was on the phone with her grandfather and said her car had just been broken into and that she'd call him back. The grandfather told police he hasn't heard from or seen Sheldon or the girl since then.

Police didn't say the location where the two were last known to be, except to say they are missing out of Sanilac County.

Police say they don't have any other family members or friends they may have been in contact with.

The two were last seen in a dark blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with the license plate ECN 6101.

Alydiauna is 3 feet tall, weighs 38 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Sanilac County Sheriff Department.