Evacuation orders lifted in Doney Park as wildfire burns near Flagstaff

Officials say evacuation orders have been lifted for parts of Doney Park outside of Flagstaff as firefighters have gained control of a wildfire.

Coconino County officials say homes in the area of Burris Lane and Pine County Lane were being evacuated after the fire started on the night of Sept. 14 and flared up overnight.

(Coconino County)

