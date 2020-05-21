Evacuation prompted by wildfire in Bagdad lifted

article

A number of residents in a Yavapai County town are being asked to leave their homes earlier on Thursday, as firefighters battle a fast-moving wildfire Thursday afternoon.

According to officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Park Fire started off a road in the town of Bagdad, and the case of the fire is unknown. As of Thursday night, the fire burned an estimated 60 acres of land. Cooler temperatures are also helping firefighters slow the spread.

According to fire officials, heavy aircrafts were launched to assist crews on the ground. Meanwhile residents in a number of streets in Bagdad were also asked to evacuate, including Hopi Drive, Maricopa Drive, Mohave Drive, Navajo Drive, Papago Drive, Pima Drive, and portions of Park Drive. The evacuations have been lifted.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.