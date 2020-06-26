Evacuations lifted for 1,000-acre brush fire ignites near Goodyear

Firefighters are battling a brush fire near Goodyear that forced at least 30 people from their homes to flee for safety.

It's been dubbed the "Avondale Fire."

It's 819 acres - although it was previously reported by officials to be 980 acres - and burning close to the Estrella Mountains at 133rd Avenue and Indian Springs Road, according to the Avondale Fire Department.

The fire is at 40% containment.

Multiple engines are on scene and a Type 1 helicopter is assigned

Advertisement

EVACUATIONS

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office issued a "Go" notification, meaning to evacuate, for homes south of Southern Avenue, north of Indian Spring Road, west of 119 Avenue and east of El Mirage.

Fire crews are protecting structures, the Avondale Police Department says.

An evacuation center has been opened at La Joya Community High School. The location can be found here.