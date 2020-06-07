Evacuations ordered after Bighorn Fire in Coronado National Forest begins to threaten homes

article

A 4,000-acre wildfire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains is 10% contained.

As of June 11, Oro Valley Police say the fire is 4,769 square acres and is active in Alamo and Pima Canyon. The high temperature along with low humidity will continue to increase fire activity, officials say.

Pima County officials have ordered evacuations for some homes in the northen part of Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and 1st Avenue.

Offcials say to move south from the Catalina Mountains "without delay."

The evacuation order is in place so that fire officials can conduct a wildfire back burn to protect homes.

Read the evacuation order here.

Officials say the Bighorn Fire was caused by lightning that struck the Coronado National Forest on June 5.

Firefighters were able to prevent further spread towards the forest boundary, but it continues to move northeast through Table Mountain.

A temporary flight restriction is set over the area, and the following trails have been affected by the fire:

Romero Canyon

Pusch Peak

Pima Canyon

Finger Rock

Ventana Canyon

Officials say two unlawful drone flyovers have occurred since the fire started.

Crews on the ground and in the air are working to contain the flames.

The Santa Catalina Mountains, or the Catalinas, is just north of Tucson and is the most widely-known mountain range in the area.