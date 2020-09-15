Evacuations ordered in Doney Park as wildfire burns near Flagstaff

Officials say evacuations have been ordered for parts of Doney Park outside of Flagstaff as a wildfire continues to burn.

Coconino County officials say homes in the area of Burris Lane and Pine County Lane are being evacuated after the fire flared up overnight.

(Coconino County)

Firefighters are on the scene trying to contain the fire.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.