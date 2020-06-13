Evacuations underway for 'Bush Fire' in the Tonto National Forest burning more than 14,000 acres

Evacuations are underway for the fast-growing "Bush Fire" in the Tonto National Forest, says the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

As of Sunday night, the fire is burning more than 14,000 acres near the Sugarloaf Recreation area. The fire grew from just over 100 acres to more than 14,000 acres in a day.

Residents in the following areas are under a "go" warning, meaning they should evacuate immediately: Tonto Basin/Punkin Center from Highway 188 and A-Cross Road to Highway 188 at Rambo Realty. This includes all residents on both sides of the highway, and both sides of the creek.

The fire is said to be human-caused.

State Route 87 in both directions are closed in the area.

Check back for updates as they become available.