Excessive Heat Warning continues throughout Arizona; temperature record broken again in Phoenix

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Phoenix metropolitan area and other parts of south-central Arizona until August 3 as potentially record-breaking temperatures are in store for the next few days.

The warning affects portions of the following counties:

Cochise and Santa Cruz from July 29, 10 a.m. to July 30, 8 p.m.

Coconino, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, and Pinal from July 29, 10 a.m. to August 1, 8 p.m.

Gila, La Paz, Mohave, and Yavapai from July 29, 10 a.m. to August 1, 8 p.m.

Yuma and Maricopa from July 29, 10 a.m. to August 3, 8 p.m.

Temperature records broken

On July 31, National Weather Service officials say the Valley reached 116°F during a portion of the afternoon, breaking the old record of 115°F that was set back in 1972, 1986 and 1996.

Advertisement

On July 30, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport recorded a temperature of 115°F, breaking a previous record set in 1934. The Valey also tied a record set in 1995 on July 29.

NWS: July 2020 "hottest month on record"

The National Weather Service now says that July 2020 is the hottest month on record for Phoenix with an average temperature of 99°F, breaking the old record set in July 2009.

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather

You can check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.