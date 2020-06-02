Excessive heat warning issued for Phoenix Metro area

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Phoenix Metro area, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

In addition to Phoenix, the warning is also in effect for other lower desert areas in Arizona.

The warning is in effect through Thursday evening.

Last week, an excessive heat warning was in effect for 13 Arizona counties as the Southwest experienced a heat wave and near-record temperatures.

