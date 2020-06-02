Expand / Collapse search

Excessive heat warning issued for Phoenix Metro area

By FOX 10 Staff and Associated Press
Phoenix
An excessive heat warning goes into effect today in the Valley and we'll see a high near 107°

PHOENIX - The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Phoenix Metro area, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

In addition to Phoenix, the warning is also in effect for other lower desert areas in Arizona.

The warning is in effect through Thursday evening.

Last week, an excessive heat warning was in effect for 13 Arizona counties as the Southwest experienced a heat wave and near-record temperatures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.