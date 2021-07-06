Excitement builds for Phoenix Suns fans as Game 1 against Milwaukee Bucks approaches

For Phoenix Suns fans, the excitement fuse was lit when the team clinched the Western Conference Finals, and that excitement has been doing a fast burn through Arizona ever since.

While ticket prices have soared above a lot of people’s wallets, many fans decided nonetheless to head for the Phoenix Suns Arena in Downtown Phoenix to catch Suns fever without breaking the bank.

The heat on July 6 didn't appear to stop fans, as they hang out at the arena in the hours leading up to the game.

"I had to be here. I had to take a picture of the stadium and come down, support them," said one fan.

Fans were also picking up some brand new merchandise.

"I came to see if I could get me and my brother and my house a shirt because we love the Phoenix Suns," said another fan.

Some fans came from far away. Charles Brown drove all the way to Phoenix with his friends from South Carolina, as soon as they knew the Suns made it to the finals.

"We got in the car five days ago, and now we are here for Game 1," said Brown.

Brown and other fans are feeding off each other and they are confident the Suns will bring home the win.

Fans make game-winning predictions

