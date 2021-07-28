Facebook, Google requiring employees to get COVID-19 vaccines to return to work

As cases of the novel coronavirus surge across the country and the world, health care workers and some state and city employees are being mandated to get COVID-19 vaccines. Now, major companies — including Facebook and Google — are requiring that their employees get their shots in order to return to work.

Lawyers with the Justice Department determined that federal law does not prohibit public agencies and private businesses from mandating COVID-19 vaccines under emergency use authorization according to an opinion posted by the DOJ on Monday, FOX News reported.



The push to vaccinate comes as hospitals in some areas reach capacity and new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that even vaccinated and unvaccinated people infected by the delta variant of the novel coronavirus carry viral loads that "are actually quite similar."

The CDC on Tuesday changed its mask guidelines for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, citing new information about the ability of the delta variant to spread by those who have been vaccinated.

The CDC is now recommending that vaccinated people wear masks indoors again in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging and that everyone in K-12 schools wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

Can employers require a COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes. Private companies and government agencies can require their employees to get vaccinated as a condition of working there. Individuals retain the right to refuse, but they have no ironclad right to legal protection.

Here are some of the major companies requiring employees to get inoculated before returning to the office:

Facebook

A representative for the social media giant said in an email to FOX TV Stations on Wednesday that employees who want to return to work on U.S. campuses will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Facebook’s vice president of people said in a statement "we will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves. We continue to work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone's health and safety."

The company added that implementation of vaccine mandates would depend on "local conditions and regulations."

Google

A representative for the tech company told FOX TV Stations in an email that Google is extending its voluntary work-from-home period globally from Sept. 1 to Oct. 18. The company added that it will now be "requiring COVID-19 vaccinations as part of our global return-to-office policy."

In a company blog post, Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote, "Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

United Airlines

United Airlines started requiring new employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on June 15.

"As we welcome new employees to the company, it’s important we instill in them United’s strong commitment to safety. As part of this commitment, effective for all job offers made after June 15, 2021, we will require any external candidates for U.S.-based jobs to attest that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by their start date," the company wrote in an email to FOX TV Stations last month.

This story is developing. Check back for more.