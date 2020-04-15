Families claim they are not being notified of coronavirus outbreaks in assisted living facilities

While Arizona officials have been releasing more data related to COVID-19, there hasn't been much data on cases in assisted living facilities.

Data on cases in assisted living facilities seemed to be a major topic of discussion at a news conference Wednesday with Maricopa County Health Officials. Meanwhile, families of those with ties to assisted living facilities are concerned.

"She got a text from work and said, 'I think six more people tested positive,'" said a woman named Katie. Katie says her relative works for the Desert Winds Assisted Living Facility in Peoria, and did not want to give her surname.

Katie is concerned her relative and residents have been exposed to COVID-19, but there hasn’t been full transparency.

"What about residents? Have residents been notified?" asked FOX 10's Matt Galka.

"To my knowledge, at this point, no," Katie replied.

FOX 10 has reached out to Desert Winds for comment. An official with the facility responded with a text, which reads, in part:

"I don't have much I can discuss due to HIPAA, except that the health and safety of our residents and staff are number one since this pandemic began."

The text went on to say the facility has been following CDC and Department of Health guidelines.

The facility is in the 85382 ZIP Code, which has the most confirmed cases in the state.

FOX 10 has also heard from multiple people about similar concerns, with all of them wanting to know what long term care facilities have positive cases. Maricopa County officials say there are 42 with at least one resident or staff member positive, but officials won’t name them.

“We are not, personally, as an agency, going to release the names of these facilities because they need to know when they report to us, we will do everything we can to support them rather than sharing the information with others, which in the others could detract from the care of other residents," said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine with Maricopa County Public Health.

Data shows residents of the facilities are statistically at a higher risk for a severe outcome. It's a potential matter of life or death for people with loved ones living at these facilities.

"The Governor needs to make a change, because people need to be able to make the best decision for the their families," said Katie.

