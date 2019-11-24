Family calls teen who risked life to protect 18-month-old during crash a hero

Authorities in Phoenix are investigating a crash that left three people injured.

Phoenix Police say a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman crashed into a large palm tree near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road after failing to slow down.

When first responders arrived, the car was on fire with two people laying outside the car thanks to the help of witnesses. They extinguished the fire to find a total of four people. All were taken to a hospital. A 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man have serious injuries, the driver suffered minor injuries and an 18-month-old was not injured.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested, accused of aggravated assault and aggravated DUI.

Brian Arroyo (center, kneeling) (Photo Courtesy: Johnatan Arroyo)

FOX 10 has learned the 15-year-old is named Brian Arroyo. Brian underwent surgery Sunday, and is reportedly in a stable condition.

Brian's family told FOX 10's Justin Lum that he risked his life to protect the 18-month-old.

"Honestly, I consider him a hero for this," said Johnatan Arroyo, Brian's older brother. "The doctors had said the impact was really bad. He could have been paralyzed. He got really lucky from it, and so did the baby."

The crash reported injured Brian's neck and back, and he needed surgery on his forehead.

"Peeled his skin off," said Johnatan. "You could see his skull. It's really bad."

According to Johnatan, the 24-year-old woman was in an argument with her boyfriend in the front seat moments before the crash.

The 23-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries.

Johnatan said the woman had been drinking after a family party.

"My mom is extremely mad. She is very upset with the driver," said Johnatan.

Johnatan is proud of what his little brother did to save the baby girl, and he hopes a lesson is learned.

"Dont drink and drive. Honestly, do not drink and drive. It's not worth it, putting other lives in danger," said Johnatan.

The investigation is ongoing.

