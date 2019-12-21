Family holds fundraiser to honor their loved one who died in a Phoenix shooting

The family of a 27-year-old who was killed in a shooting just over a week ago held a fundraiser Saturday to raise money for his memorial costs.

Cameron Wessel was found shot in the backyard of a home in the area of 50th and Campbell avenues just before 5:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On that fateful night, Wessel's mother, Camelia Pastrano, says his girlfriend knew something was wrong when she was on her way home from work and saw a big police response.

Wessel leaves behind three children, ages 9, 5 and 2.

At the fundraiser on Saturday, we spoke with Jessica Murrieta, Wessel's cousin.

She says, "It hurts, it really does hurt to know that your best friend, your cousin, practically your brother, it's just very, very hard and being there in the hospital and knowing he's not gonna come home, that he wasn't gonna walk out of there hurt even more."

With no suspect description, Wessel's loved ones hope potential witnesses come forward.

If you have any information, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

A GoFundMe page was also set up for anyone who would like to help the family in their time of need.