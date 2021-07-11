Expand / Collapse search
Fans cheer on Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of NBA Finals at Road Game Rally

Suns fans Rally the Valley at Road Game Rally for Game 3 of NBA Finals

Fans cheer on the Phoenix Suns at a Road Game Rally on Sunday for Game 3. On Wednesday for Game 4, fans can see the team play on the big screens at Chase Field for $10.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Suns take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Sunday in Game 3 of the NBA Finals where the Suns lead the series 2-0.

The first two games of the series were played in Phoenix where bars and restaurants were packed full of fans rallying the Valley to support the record-breaking team.

While the team is away in Wisconsin, fans can watch the game at the Phoenix Suns Arena at a Road Game Rally. Fans pay $10 to watch the team in the home arena on big screens.

On Wednesday for Game 4, fans will be welcomed into Chase Field to watch the Suns, also for $10 a ticket. Tickets go on sale July 12 at 10 a.m.

