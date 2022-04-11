Expand / Collapse search
Father accused of impregnating 14-year-old daughter caught in Fulton County hotel

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
RoqueGarviaOrtiz article

Roque Garvia-Ortiz (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County deputies have arrested a man accused of raping and impregnating his daughter after a manhunt over the weekend.

The Fulton County Sheriffs' Office says their investigation began on the weekend when the Falls River Police Department reached out in their search for Roque Garcia-Ortiz.

According to officials, Garcia-Ortiz raped his 14-year-old daughter and impregnated her.

Officials were afraid that the suspect was trying to fly to Puerto Rico, where he has family ties, so the department's Scorpion Unit got on the move.

After a search Garcia-Ortiz was found at a hotel in East Point and brought into custody without incident.

Garcia-Ortiz is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of aggravated rape of a child, and one count of rape of a child with force.

He remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail while he awaits extradition back to Massachusetts.