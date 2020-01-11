Father killed, teen daughter injured by a hit-and-run driver in Glendale

article

A father and his teen daughter were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Glendale Saturday night.

It happened near the 4800 block of Glendale Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Glendale Police say the driver left the scene after the collision.

Family confirms the man, Carlos Chavez, died from his injuries. He pushed his daughter out of the way, protecting her.

His daughter is going to be OK. There's little known about the suspect vehicle, but police say it may be a truck or SUV.

You can donate to their GoFundMe here.