Father, son duo thanks Ironman Arizona for reuniting them

Ironman Arizona is back for its 17th year, and on Nov. 17, the Ironman Village opened in Tempe.

Organizers are expecting about 2,500 people to take part in the event this year, and among the participants are a father and son duo who are using the event as a way to reconnect.

58-year-old Wayne Cerven from Ontario and 32-year-old Riley Cerven of London say they have not seen each other for about six years. Now, they are seeing each other for the first time, at Ironman Arizona.

"It's a special ironman because I am racing with my son," said Wayne.

Wayne has completed one Ironman before this, while this is Riley's first ironman event. Riley, a former professional skier, was motivated to take part after a 2019 ironman event in Wisconsin.

"I was always one of those people who thought those guys are crazy, and I would never do something like that, but when he achieved that, I thought it was something we could potentially do," said Riley.

Over the past several months, the father and son duo have been training virtually, no matter the time difference.

"I would be finishing my work-out and having lunch, and he'd be finishing his workout and having dinner," said Wayne. "We'd of course be communicating and watching each other on the screen."

The two say they have Ironman Arizona to thank for bringing them back together.

"If we need to support each other along the way, where one of us is blown out, we want to make sure we're there to support," said Riley.

"We are going to cross that finish line, whether an hour apart or right on each other's shoes," said Wayne. "It's going to happen."

Read More Heartwarming News