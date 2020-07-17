FBI: 2 agents shot while executing search warrant in Mesa, serial bank robber suspect found dead

The FBI says two special agents were shot and a suspected serial bank robber was found dead while authorities executed a search warrant in Mesa.

A spokesperson for the FBI tells FOX 10 the shooting happened on July 17 at about 6 a.m. at a home near Dobson and Broadway Roads. Officials say they were serving a search warrant on a suspected serial bank robber at the time.

"Come out with your hands up. This is the FBI. We have a warrant," authorities were heard saying in video captured by a mobile device.

One FBI agent was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

"The FBI guy was down. He took off his jacket. He was all right. I think it went through his vest. He was bleeding," said witness Michael Scott.

The suspect, identified by FBI officials as 49-year-old Abraham Rivera, was found dead.

Following the incident, video taken by SkyFOX shows a handful of agents spending the day coming and going from the suspect's apartment, collecting evidence.

Witnesses recount incident

The incident startled those who were sleeping in their homes in there area of July 17.

“Heard bang bang bang. I’m like, we are bolted to the back of the house, and we will stay locked in that bathroom," said Amber Chavarria.

Neighbors heard a woman calling out over a loudspeaker, off and on, for more than an hour. They say she asked for the suspect to give up and come out. and if an ambulance was needed.

"He was a bank robber, as far as I know. That’s all I was able to get from cops," said William Cooke.

for Chavarria, the morning ruckus was one more reason to move out.

"I’ve been here for three, almost four years," said Chavarria. "We can’t. It’s not safe for my kids and the rest the family."

