FBI: 2 agents shot while executing search warrant in Mesa, suspected serial bank robber found dead

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
MESA, Ariz. - The FBI says two special agents were shot and a suspected serial bank robber was found dead while authorities executed a search warrant in Mesa.

A spokesperson for the FBI tells FOX 10 the shooting happened on July 17 at about 6 a.m. at a home near Dobson and Broadway Roads.

One FBI agent was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The suspect, a suspected serial bank robber, was found dead.

