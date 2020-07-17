FBI: 2 agents shot while executing search warrant in Mesa, suspected serial bank robber found dead

article

The FBI says two special agents were shot and a suspected serial bank robber was found dead while authorities executed a search warrant in Mesa.

A spokesperson for the FBI tells FOX 10 the shooting happened on July 17 at about 6 a.m. at a home near Dobson and Broadway Roads.

One FBI agent was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and the other was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The suspect, a suspected serial bank robber, was found dead.

