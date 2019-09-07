FBI, Avondale PD looking for man who robbed Chase Bank Saturday morning

article

The FBI and Avondale police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Saturday morning. Police say it happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank at 107th Ave. and Indian School Road.

The suspect approached the teller, demanded money, then ran off with an unknown amount of cash. No one was hurt.

No further information will be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.