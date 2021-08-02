FD: 1 dead, 6 hurt in fiery multi-car crash at Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX - One person is dead and several others were injured in a fiery multi-car crash at a Phoenix intersection early Monday morning, the fire department said.
According to Phoenix Fire, crews responded to the scene on August 2 at the intersection of 71st Avenue and Indian School Road and found a three-vehicle crash, with two of them on fire.
Six people were hospitalized and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The fire department released the following information on the victims:
- A teenage girl is in critical condition
- A teenage boy is in critical condition
- A man in his early-20s is in critical condition
- Another teenage girl is in stable condition
- Two men in their mid-20s are in stable condition
The intersection will be closed for several hours.
The crash is under investigation by Phoenix Police.
