FD: 13-year-old rescued from Mesa apartment fire

Firefighters say a 13-year-old boy was not seriously injured after being rescued from an apartment fire in Mesa.

According to Mesa Fire and Medical, two Mesa Police officers saw smoke coming from the fire on May 20 near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive and quickly rescued the teenager.

Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after and searched for any additional victims before extinguishing the fire, which had spread into an attic and an apartment next door.

The teen was treated at the scene and released to his parents.

An 84-year-old woman was treated for smoke inhalation and transported to a hospital.

One of the officers suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Ten people have been displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

