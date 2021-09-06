FD: 2-year-old boy in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool
PHOENIX - A two-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a pool, the Phoenix Fire Department said Monday night.
The near-drowning happened at Southern and 67th avenues.
"Phoenix Firefighters responded to reports of a 2 year old male that was pulled out of a pool, unresponsive. It is unknown how long the child was under water," the department said.
The child was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
No further details are available.
