FD: 2-year-old girl in serious condition after being pulled from pool at West Phoenix home

A 2-year-old girl has been hospitalized in serious condition after being pulled from a backyard pool at a West Phoenix home.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the child was found unconscious in the pool at a home near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on July 28.

Phoenix police arrived at the scene first and began performing CPR on the girl. Firefighters then arrived at the scene and transported the girl to a hospital.

According to witnesses, the girl was underwater for an unknown amount of time.

