FD: 3 injured after being rescued from Phoenix apartment fire

Phoenix Fire says three people were taken to the hospital after being rescued from an apartment fire.

Fire crews responded to an apartment complex near 23rd and Dunlap Avenues to find a second-alarm fire on the second story.

Firefighters rescued a man, woman and child from a bedroom window. All three were taken to a hospital.

Phoenix Fire says two families will be displaced.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.