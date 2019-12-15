Expand / Collapse search

FD: 4-year-old girl dead, 3 injured after Phoenix apartment fire

Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire says a child was found dead and three people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire. 

Fire crews responded to an apartment complex near 23rd and Dunlap Avenues to find a second-alarm fire and people trapped on the second floor. 

When firefighters did their initial search, a 4-year-old girl was found dead. 

Firefighters also rescued a man, woman and 10-year-old child from a bedroom window. All three were taken to a hospital.

Phoenix Fire says two families will be displaced.

No firefighters were injured. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Phoenix Police will handle the death investigation. 

