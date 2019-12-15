FD: 4-year-old girl dead, 3 injured after Phoenix apartment fire
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire says a child was found dead and three people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire.
Fire crews responded to an apartment complex near 23rd and Dunlap Avenues to find a second-alarm fire and people trapped on the second floor.
When firefighters did their initial search, a 4-year-old girl was found dead.
Firefighters also rescued a man, woman and 10-year-old child from a bedroom window. All three were taken to a hospital.
Phoenix Fire says two families will be displaced.
No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Phoenix Police will handle the death investigation.
This is a developing story.