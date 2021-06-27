FD: 6-year-old boy found floating in Phoenix pool

article

Firefighters say a 6-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after he was found floating in a Phoenix pool on the night of June 26.

According to Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department, the boy was found in the pool by family members just after 10 p.m. at a home near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.

"Family came outside to find the child who had been in the water for an unknown amount of time and immediately began CPR," Douglas said in a statement. "Phoenix PD then arrived and took over compressions until Phoenix Fire Paramedics provided advanced resuscitation efforts."

The boy was then taken to a hospital by firefighters.

