FD: Adult, teenager pulled from Glendale house fire

Firefighters say two people were pulled from a first-alarm house fire early Tuesday morning in Glendale.

Crews from Glendale, Peoria, and the Phoenix Fire Departments responded to the scene near 55th Avenue and Olive at around 3 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing flames coming from the home.

An adult and teenager were pulled from the home, however, their conditions are unknown at this time.

