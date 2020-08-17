FD: Body recovery operation underway at Scottsdale swimming center

article

Firefighters are working to recover the body of a person trapped inside a large pipe at a Scottsdale swimming center.

The Scottsdale Fire Department tells FOX 10 that the body is in a large pipe that is supporting slides at the Eldorado Aquatic and Fitness Center located near Miller Road and Oak Street.

It's unclear how the person became trapped.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

