Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
3
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Breaking News

FD: Body recovery operation underway at Scottsdale swimming center

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 29 mins ago
Scottsdale
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Generic image of police lights.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Firefighters are working to recover the body of a person trapped inside a large pipe at a Scottsdale swimming center.

The Scottsdale Fire Department tells FOX 10 that the body is in a large pipe that is supporting slides at the Eldorado Aquatic and Fitness Center located near Miller Road and Oak Street.

It's unclear how the person became trapped.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.