FD: Child dies after being pulled from Chandler pool

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Chandler
FOX 10 Phoenix

Child drowns at Chandler apartment complex

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A 7-year-old child has died after being pulled from a pool at an apartment near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler.

When fire crews arrived, they found the child in the pool not breathing and transported them to a hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

No identities have been released.

Chandler police are investigating.

