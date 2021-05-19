FD: Child dies after being pulled from Chandler pool

A 7-year-old child has died after being pulled from a pool at an apartment near Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler.

When fire crews arrived, they found the child in the pool not breathing and transported them to a hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

No identities have been released.

Chandler police are investigating.

