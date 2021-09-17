FDA panel considers Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for Americans

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday will meet to consider whether there is enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for Americans is safe and effective.

The FDA’s independent panel of advisers will also vote on whether the agency should approve the additional dose for those 16 and older. The U.S. has already approved an extra dose of both the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people who are immunocompromised — or those with severely weakened immune systems.

The meeting is being livestreamed online for the public to view, scheduled to last until around 3:45 p.m. ET.

The FDA is not bound to follow the advice of its independent panel. But if the agency overrules its own experts, that could stoke public confusion as President Joe Biden and his top health advisers have trumpeted a booster campaign they hoped to begin next week.

If the FDA decides the extra shot does is safe and raises immunity levels, then the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will have to decide who should get another dose. The CDC has scheduled a meeting of its own advisers for next week and has signaled it is considering a booster for certain people — such as older adults, nursing home residents and front-line health workers — rather than the general population.

Pfizer has said that while protection against severe disease is holding strong in the U.S., immunity against milder infection wanes somewhere around six to eight months after the second dose. The company gave an extra dose to 306 people at that point and recorded levels of virus-fighting antibodies threefold higher than after the earlier shots.

More importantly, those antibodies appear strong enough to handle the extra-contagious delta variant that is surging around the country, Pfizer added.

FILE - A nurse prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at UCI Medical Center in Orange, California, on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Photo by Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

To bolster its case, the company pointed the FDA to data from Israel, which began offering boosters over the summer. A study tracked about 1 million people 60 and older and found those who got the extra shot were far less likely to become infected soon afterward. Pfizer said that translates to "roughly 95% effectiveness" when delta was spreading, comparable to the protection seen shortly after the vaccine’s rollout earlier in the year.

The Israeli data, also published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, cannot say how long the boosted protection lasts.

On Wednesday, the FDA posted much of the evidence that the panel will consider and struck a decidedly neutral tone on the rationale for boosters. The agency’s reviewers have suggested they would mainly look to research on how the vaccines are working among Americans, saying that "may most accurately represent vaccine effectiveness in the U.S. population."

Overall, the data show that the Pfizer and other U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccines "still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States," the agency said, summarizing the evidence.

Dr. Anna Durbin of Johns Hopkins School of Public Health said it’s important to understand the FDA’s decision simply is whether an extra dose is safe and does what it promises — to raise immunity levels.

The broader issue: "What really is going to control the delta variant is vaccinating the unvaccinated, not boosters," Durbin said.

To date, 63.5% of Americans who are eligible for the shots are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data — meaning more than one-third of the eligible population still isn’t protected.

For the average person, the CDC says real-world data show protection against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths is holding strong. But in one recent study, protection against infection slipped as the delta variant hit: It was 91% in the spring but 78% in June and July. The CDC also has seen a hint that for people 75 and older, protection against hospitalizations slightly declined in the summer.

Moderna also has asked FDA to allow a booster dose of its vaccine, and on Wednesday posted its own study of waning immunity.

Researchers compared about 14,000 people in Moderna’s 2020 vaccine study who had gotten the first dose about a year ago with another 11,000 vaccinated last winter, roughly eight months ago. As delta surged in July and August, Moderna concluded the more recently vaccinated group had a 36% lower rate of "breakthrough" infections compared with those vaccinated longer ago.

It's not clear how soon FDA will consider a Moderna booster or one for people who received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.