FedEx truck fire on I-8 causes eastbound lanes to be shut down

A FedEx truck fire on Interstate 8 is causing traffic issues Monday morning.

At one point, both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed at State Route 84.

The westbound lanes have reopened, but eastbound is still shut down, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews are asking drivers to find alternate routes as there is no timetable for when the eastbound lanes will reopen.

The truck's driver is okay.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates: