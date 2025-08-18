'Feel Free' tonic marketed as wellness drink, but users warn of addiction

The Brief The "Feel Free" tonic, which is made with kava and kratom, is marketed as a wellness drink but is being criticized by customers and counselors who say it is dangerously addictive. Despite lawsuits and calls for it to be a controlled substance, the tonic is not FDA-approved and remains widely available in Arizona without warning labels.



A tonic marketed as a wellness drink is facing backlash from users and addiction counselors who say it is dangerously addictive.

What we know:

The product, called "Feel Free," is sold in small blue bottles at gas stations and other retailers across Arizona and most of the U.S. The tonic, which costs around $10, is made with kava and kratom, a substance that is said to be 13 times more potent than morphine.

The drink is trending on social media platforms like TikTok, where users are warning others against it. While the drink is supposed to promote relaxation and enhance energy, some say the effects are far from positive.

Frank Hernandez, a counselor at Cornerstone Healing Center, says he has seen an increase in clients seeking help for kratom and kava addiction. He says withdrawals from the substances are similar to those of opiate and alcohol withdrawal, with symptoms including emotional dysregulation, anxiety and increased depression.

"Some people take kratom to ease the symptoms of quitting opioids, called withdrawal. Kratom may be easier to get than prescription medicines. But it carries its own risk of addiction," the Mayo Clinic said. "Poison control centers in the United States received more than 3,400 reports about use of kratom from 2014 through 2019. These included reports of death. Side effects reported included high blood pressure, confusion and seizures."

In 2023, The Daily Mail reported that a recovering alcoholic sued Botanic Tonics, the maker of "Feel Free," claiming the beverage left him addicted and suffering from delirium psychosis. The lawsuit is one of many that have implicated kratom.

Big picture view:

Although some, including Secretary of Health and Human Services RFK Jr., are recommending that the substance be scheduled as a controlled substance, the tonic's ingredients are not FDA-approved and are readily available in Arizona and much of the nation.

"The consumer buying this product over the shelf, over the counter, is not prepared for those results," Hernandez said. "They're placed at a huge disadvantage because there's no warning labels for this stuff."

FOX 10 reached out to Botanic Tonics for comment but did not receive a response in time for this report.