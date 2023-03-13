Fentanyl pills and power, meth found during Arizona highway traffic stop

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Nearly 25 pounds of fentanyl pills, two pounds of fentanyl power and almost seven pounds of meth were found during an Arizona traffic stop, authorities say.

On March 6, a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety stopped a driver on I-17 for reported moving violations near milepost 277 near Camp Verde.

"During the stop the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity. The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and found approximately 24.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder, and 6.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine hidden inside," DPS said in a news release.

Colorado man, 27-year-old Nelder Perez Gonzalez, was arrested and booked into Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.

