Expand / Collapse search

Fentanyl pills and power, meth found during Arizona highway traffic stop

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Drug Busts
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Nearly 25 pounds of fentanyl pills, two pounds of fentanyl power and almost seven pounds of meth were found during an Arizona traffic stop, authorities say.

On March 6, a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety stopped a driver on I-17 for reported moving violations near milepost 277 near Camp Verde.

"During the stop the trooper observed several indicators of criminal activity. The trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and found approximately 24.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 2 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder, and 6.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine hidden inside," DPS said in a news release.

Colorado man, 27-year-old Nelder Perez Gonzalez, was arrested and booked into Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, and possession and transportation of dangerous drugs for sale.

More reports:

Image 1 of 3

 