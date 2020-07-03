Fire at north Phoenix apartment complex turns deadly

Phoenix fire officials say a woman was found dead inside an apartment that caught fire Friday morning.

According to Cpt. Kenny Overton, fire officials found the woman within the unit during salvage and overhaul operations.

In an earlier statement, Cpt. Overton said fire crews were dispatched to an area near Dunlap and 19th Avenue, after multiple calls were made to 911. The majority of the damage caused by the fire was reportedly on the third floor of the apartment building. About 100 firefighters battled the blaze at one point.

Fire officials say three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital. Of the three people injured, two children were taken to the burn center in critical condition.

