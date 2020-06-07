Fire crews battle large fire near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire crews are battling a large fire near downtown Sunday night.
The fire is burning near 600 West Grant Street, just off of 7th Avenue.
Crews say a building that was under construction went up in flames.
Nearly 1,000 people who live and/or work near the fire are without power, but it's expected to be restored by 12:40 a.m.
We will update this story when more information is available.
The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted photos of the fire that can be seen from miles away.
