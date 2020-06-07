Expand / Collapse search

Fire crews battle large fire near downtown Phoenix

Phoenix Fire crews are battling a large fire near downtown Sunday night. The fire is burning near 600 West Grant Street, just off of 7th Avenue.

Crews say a building that was under construction went up in flames.

Nearly 1,000 people who live and/or work near the fire are without power, but it's expected to be restored by 12:40 a.m.

We will update this story when more information is available.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted photos of the fire that can be seen from miles away.