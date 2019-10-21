Fire crews battle rapidly growing uphill brush fire in Pacific Palisades

Flames raced up a Pacific Palisades hillside Monday morning, chewing through trees and brush as the fire marched toward multimillion-dollar homes, where some residents were seen fleeing on foot to escape the blaze, but no injuries or structure damage were immediately reported.

The fire was reported about 10:40 a.m. near the 500 block of North Palisades Drive, with the flames driven upward by the terrain, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities said there was no wind in the area, even as gusty conditions persisted in other parts of the Southland.

The fire was initially reported at 1-acre and quickly grew to an estimated 30 acres burned.

Some homeowners could be seen using garden hoses in an effort to beat back flames nearing their backyards, but they were clearly outmatched by the towering fire, which threatened homes along Vista Grande Drive and Charmel Lane. As the flames advanced rapidly, some residents were seen running down their driveways, giving way to arriving structure-protection fire crews.

Even without wind, embers floating into the neighborhood from the flames below set off at least one fire in shrubs separating a pair of homes, and firefighters rushed into the area to douse the flames before any structures were damaged. Crews in water-dropping helicopters were helping attack the flames in the difficult-to-access hillside area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.