Fire crews battling 350-acre brush fire in Cave Creek; multiple homes on fire, evacuations underway

Arizona fire crews are responding to a third-alarm brush fire near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway.

The flames have already spread to homes in the area and more are being threatened. Officials estimate the fire to be 350 acres.

The fire, dubbed the "Ocotillo Fire," reportedly started near the 7th hole of the Rancho Marana Golf Course in Cave Creek.

Heavy winds pushed the fire north and soon grew out of control.

Multiple firefighters from numerous jurisdictions have been dispatched, including Phoenix Fire, Daisy Mountain Fire and Arizona State Forestry.

Aircraft has been launched to battle the fire.

Officials have not said what caused the flames.

