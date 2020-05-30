Fire crews battling 750-acre brush fire in Cave Creek; multiple homes on fire, evacuations underway

article

The Ocotillo Fire has grown to 750 acres, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Arizona fire crews responded to the brush fire near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The flames have already spread to homes in the area and more are being threatened. At least 10 structures have been lost so far.

Crews are evacuating people who live in the area north of Cave Creek Road, east of New River Road, west of Scopa Trail, and south of the Tonto National Forest boundary.

The American Red Cross is set up at Cactus Shadows High School and evacuees requiring assistance should go to that location.

Advertisement

The fire reportedly started near the 7th hole of the Rancho Marana Golf Course in Cave Creek. Forestry officials are assuming this is human caused because there is no lightning. A fire investigator is en route to determine exactly what caused it.

Heavy winds pushed the fire north and soon grew out of control. Public affairs official Tiffany Davila says fine dry vegetation like grass and brush, extreme heat, and windy conditions will cause the fire to exhibit extreme behavior.

Multiple firefighters from numerous jurisdictions have been dispatched, including Phoenix Fire, Daisy Mountain Fire and Arizona State Forestry.

Multiple aircraft are fighting the fire.

Officials have not said what caused the flames.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 10 WEATHER APP