Fire ignites after Metrolink train strikes vehicle on its tracks in Santa Fe Springs

A vehicle erupted in flames after it was struck by a Metrolink train on its tracks in Santa Fe Springs on Friday morning, authorities said.

The OC Line 681 was headed toward Union Station in downtown Los Angeles when the crash occurred at the intersection of Rosecrans and Marquardt avenues just after 6 a.m.

All tracks from between Buena Park and Norwalk Santa Fe Springs were closed until further notice. Metrolink apologized to passengers for the inconvenience as a result of the fiery crash.

Officials said 300 people were aboard the train and were evacuated safely. Buses were deployed to transport passengers to an alternative station.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was inside the motorhome.

