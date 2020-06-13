Fire officials: 'Bush Fire' has burned more than 64,000 acres of land

Evacuations are underway for the fast-growing "Bush Fire" in the Tonto National Forest, says the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

On Monday afternoon, fire officials confirmed the Bush Fire has burned 64,513 acres of land, and is still at 0% containment.

Residents in the following areas are under a "go" warning, meaning they should evacuate immediately: Tonto Basin/Punkin Center from Highway 188 and A-Cross Road to Highway 188 at Rambo Realty. This includes all residents on both sides of the highway, and both sides of the creek.

Meanwhile, officials with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say a "set" notification has been set for residents in Sunflower, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate.

"Residents within the area of Sunflower should gather the following items: water, snacks, prescriptions, identification and other important documents, leashes and carriers for pets, pet food, a change of clothes, and any other necessary items for yourself and your family," read a statement by MCSO.

The Beeline Highway is closed from Bush Highway to just south of Payson. State Highway 188 is also closed near the evacuation area. If you need to get to Payson, you can no longer detour through Globe. Options include taking Interstate 17 to Camp Verde and then taking 260 to Payson or taking US 60 up to Show Low and cutting back on the 260 through Clay Springs and Kohls Ranch.

Advertisement

The fire is said to be human-caused.

The Red Cross has set up a Shelter at Lee Kornegay School in Miami.

A COMMUNITY REACTS

“It is a crazy time," Shelley Allison said. "People are scared about COVID, and now we have to leave our house. Where do we go? How do we stay safe going?”



She's the store manager of Tonto Basin Marketplace. She says with the fire miles away, people are rushing in to stock up.

“Everyone is confused. They don’t know what’s going on. They are trying to get groceries so they can bunker down and fuel so they can evacuate," Allison explained.

Vic Romano was driving through the area when he learned of the highway closure. “It is going to extend my vacation," he said.

He's from Durango, Colorado and one of the many drivers having to come up with a new plan to get home.

Check back for updates as they become available.