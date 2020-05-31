Fire officials: Sunset Fire burns estimated 4,000 acres of land

article

Fire officials say I-17 remains closed in both directions as a result of a fast-moving wildfire.

According to BLM Arizona Fire officials, the Sunset Fire has burned an estimated 4,000 acres of land. Earlier, fire officials say the fire is moving north and eastward, but no structures are being threatened.

The I-17 is closed southbound at milepost 259, while the northbound lanes are closed at milepost 248. Sunset Point was also evacuated as a precaution.

Earlier reports from the Arizona Department of Transportation suggest that the brush fire sprouted from a vehicle fire.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.