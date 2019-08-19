Fire ravages Phoenix scrap yard

Phoenix Fire officials say traffic will be disrupted for several hours in parts of West Phoenix as a result of a scrapyard fire.

According to a statement, the fire burned at a large scrapyard business at 27th Avenue and Palm Lane, which is located north of 27th Avenue and McDowell Road. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a well-involved fire that was spreading fast to the rest of the debris in the yard. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly, and prevent it from spreading to nearby businesses.

Video sent in by viewer Carolina Limon from the scene showed a thick black column of smoke rising into the air, as the fire burned. Fire officials say crews are working to extinguish the remaining hotspots.