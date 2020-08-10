Fire rips through Rachael Ray's upstate New York house

The Lake Lucerne home of celebrity cook Rachael Ray was damaged after a fire broke out Sunday night.

Firefighters from at least 11 fire departments responded to the flames at about 8 p.m. but only two units could reach the house in upstate New York due to its location on a steep hill, said the Warren County Sheriff's Department.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof from the house about an hour north of Albany.

“Rachael, her husband and their dog Bella are safe,” said Ray's spokesperson, Charlie Dougiello told a local news outlet. “The house is unfortunately damaged and we don’t yet know to what extent.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Rachael Ray visits the SiriusXM Studios on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Hours before the fire broke out, Ray posted photos on Instagram of the food she had prepared for her husband and friends for their golf outing.

Advertisement

Ray has been hosting live cooking segments from her home during the pandemic. The NY Post reported in May that the production was the only live cooking show on daytime TV.

“The very first day I got a little teary and it was a little overwhelming," Ray told the Post. "Here I am in sweats with no studio, no fancy makeup or clothes. But it was strangely comforting and cathartic. We get to talk to [guests] on a different level on intimacy. I feel like I’m cutting school every day."